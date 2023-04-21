BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 24.61% over the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 42.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 0.91% over the last quarter.

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIVN is 0.44%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 898K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.