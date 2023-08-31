BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Gecina (EPA:GFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Gecina (EPA:GFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.00% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gecina is 115.36. The forecasts range from a low of 75.65 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.00% from its latest reported closing price of 94.55.

The projected annual revenue for Gecina is 661MM, a decrease of 15.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

Gecina Maintains 5.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gecina. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFC is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 5,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 685K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 5.73% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 504K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 409K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 1.42% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 258K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 0.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 8.13% over the last quarter.

