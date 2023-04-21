BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Gecina (EPA:GFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Gecina (EPA:GFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 48.64% over the last quarter.

HCIEX - The International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

STATE STREET MASTER FUNDS - State Street International Developed Equity Index Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

NOIGX - Northern International Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 11.25% over the last quarter.

RASAX - Brookfield Real Assets Securities Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 33.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFC by 82.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gecina. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFC is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 5,193K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

