BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Evonik Industries (FWB:EVK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Evonik Industries (FWB:EVK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.44% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evonik Industries is 20.78. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.44% from its latest reported closing price of 17.69.

The projected annual revenue for Evonik Industries is 17,475MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

Evonik Industries Maintains 6.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evonik Industries. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVK is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 51,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,201K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 7,164K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 0.46% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,059K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 24.81% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 5,113K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 83.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 1,987.09% over the last quarter.

