BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Evonik Industries (FWB:EVK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Evonik Industries (FWB:EVK) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEW - WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 22.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 11.71% over the last quarter.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 52.06% over the last quarter.

DBEF - Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVK by 1.90% over the last quarter.

MGLVX - Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evonik Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVK is 0.15%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 41,625K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.