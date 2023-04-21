BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains EURONEXT NV EUR1.6 (EPA:ENX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of EURONEXT NV EUR1.6 (EPA:ENX) with a Underperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Research International Portfolio Initial Class holds 76K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 13.44% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 229K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCAX - Federated International Small-Mid Company Fund Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 29.23% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 125K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWQ - iShares MSCI France ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 9.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in EURONEXT NV EUR1.6. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENX is 0.33%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 21,482K shares.

