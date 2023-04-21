BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Duerr (FWB:DUE) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Duerr (FWB:DUE) with a Underperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REGIX - Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Class Z Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 10.86% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 59.96% over the last quarter.

WRAAX - Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 63.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 6.69% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 211K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 40.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 115.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duerr. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 16.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUE is 0.31%, an increase of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.32% to 11,581K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

