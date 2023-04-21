BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Deutsche Telekom (FWB:DTE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Deutsche Telekom (FWB:DTE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 493.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Telekom is $132.52. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 493.31% from its latest reported closing price of $22.34.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Telekom is $15,397MM, a decrease of 86.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 3,311K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 6.76% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 36,837K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABIAX - AB International Value Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust holds 56K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Telekom. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.81%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 467,422K shares.

