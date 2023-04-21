BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Deutsche Post (FWB:DPW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Deutsche Post (FWB:DPW) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIDAX - Lord Abbett International Value Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 4.88% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 84.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 43.07% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Balanced Fund Class 1 holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 41.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 99.82% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,120K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 1.53% over the last quarter.

IFTAX - Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio DV holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 7.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Post. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPW is 0.55%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 118,522K shares.

