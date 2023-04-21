BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Clariant (SIX:CLN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Clariant (SIX:CLN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLN by 15.34% over the last quarter.

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLN by 3.61% over the last quarter.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLN by 35.51% over the last quarter.

FLEE - Franklin FTSE Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clariant. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLN is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 16,706K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.