BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains BASF SE (FWB:BAS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of BASF SE (FWB:BAS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIN - JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 6.97% over the last quarter.

HDAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 26.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 11.80% over the last quarter.

GSID - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 12.77% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,357K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing a decrease of 41.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 17.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAS is 0.48%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 82,774K shares.

