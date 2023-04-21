BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Aedifica (EBR:AED) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Aedifica (EBR:AED) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGETX - Global Real Estate Portfolio Class II holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 6.87% over the last quarter.

DRLAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 14.07% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 11.53% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 19.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 0.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aedifica. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AED is 0.35%, a decrease of 16.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 3,867K shares.

