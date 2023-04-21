News & Insights

BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Adecco Group (SIX:ADEN) Underperform Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Adecco Group (SIX:ADEN) with a Underperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CH:ADEN / Adecco Group AG Shares Held by Institutions

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed International Equity Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBIAX - Sterling Capital Behavioral International Equity Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWSMX - Strategic Allocation: Moderate Fund Investor Class holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEN is 0.24%, an increase of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 32,468K shares.

