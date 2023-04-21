BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Acerinox (XMAD:ACX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Acerinox (XMAD:ACX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISDX - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic Developed ex-US ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 2.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,036K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 1.82% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 748K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acerinox. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACX is 0.13%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 22,356K shares.

