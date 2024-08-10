BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Worldline (LSE:0QVI)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Worldline (LSE:0QVI) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.31% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Worldline is 13.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.11 GBX to a high of 25.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 70.31% from its latest reported closing price of 7.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Worldline is 5,280MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worldline. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QVI is 0.15%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 45,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 15,482K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,146K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QVI by 25.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,391K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QVI by 25.44% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,934K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QVI by 33.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,016K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QVI by 32.21% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Harris Oakmark International Portfolio holds 1,732K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QVI by 26.26% over the last quarter.

