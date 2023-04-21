BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - DFA International Value Fund Class 1 holds 77K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 43.41% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON International Equity Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 34.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MTVR - Fount Metaverse ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBI is 0.18%, a decrease of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.01% to 15,424K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

