BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Thales (LSE:0IW5)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Thales (LSE:0IW5) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.81% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Thales is 174.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 150.56 GBX to a high of 201.39 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.81% from its latest reported closing price of 147.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thales is 20,331MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IW5 is 0.40%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.73% to 21,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,387K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW5 by 30.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,347K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW5 by 10.72% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,104K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 999K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW5 by 7.42% over the last quarter.

