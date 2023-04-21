News & Insights

BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Tecnicas Reunidas (XMAD:TRE)

April 21, 2023 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Tecnicas Reunidas (XMAD:TRE) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ES:TRE / Tecnicas Reunidas SA Shares Held by Institutions

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 63.43% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRE by 40.35% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COSAX - Columbia Overseas Core Fund holds 281K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnicas Reunidas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRE is 0.06%, an increase of 37.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 5,502K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

