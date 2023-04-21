BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades TAG Immobilien (FWB:TEG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for TAG Immobilien (FWB:TEG) from Outperform to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEG by 27.90% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 122K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 101.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEG by 75.22% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 41.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEG by 20.06% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEG by 24.13% over the last quarter.

IMAYX - Ivy Apollo Multi-Asset Income Fund Class Y holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAG Immobilien. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEG is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.05% to 23,233K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

