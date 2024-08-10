BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (OM:SHB A)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (OM:SHB A) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.50% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Svenska Handelsbanken AB is 113,79 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 97,97 kr to a high of 147,00 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 12.50% from its latest reported closing price of 101,15 kr / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Svenska Handelsbanken AB is 58,445MM, a decrease of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB Maintains 12.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.85%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Svenska Handelsbanken AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHB A is 0.21%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 184,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,558K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,284K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHB A by 22.84% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 14,692K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,959K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHB A by 25.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,000K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHB A by 10.93% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,429K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 8,826K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,646K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHB A by 22.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.