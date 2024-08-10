BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (LSE:0R7S)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (LSE:0R7S) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Svenska Handelsbanken AB is 140.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 120.71 GBX to a high of 181.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of 125.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Svenska Handelsbanken AB is 58,445MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Svenska Handelsbanken AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R7S is 0.00%, an increase of 72.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 1,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 512K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7S by 5.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7S by 29.51% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7S by 7.48% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7S by 25.61% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7S by 4.49% over the last quarter.

