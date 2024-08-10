BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (LSE:0R7R)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (LSE:0R7R) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.27% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Svenska Handelsbanken AB is 113.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 97.83 GBX to a high of 146.79 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.27% from its latest reported closing price of 99.44 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Svenska Handelsbanken AB is 58,445MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Svenska Handelsbanken AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R7R is 0.21%, an increase of 18.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 184,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,558K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,284K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7R by 22.84% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 14,692K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,959K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7R by 25.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,000K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7R by 10.93% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,429K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 8,826K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,646K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R7R by 22.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.