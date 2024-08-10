BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Solvay (WBAG:SOLB)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Solvay (WBAG:SOLB) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solvay. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 29.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLB is 0.17%, an increase of 114.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.13% to 8,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 964K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLB by 14.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 572K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLB by 15.15% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 556K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLB by 50.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLB by 15.61% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 312K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.