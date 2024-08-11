BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (SWX:GLE)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Société Générale Société anonyme (SWX:GLE) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Société Générale Société anonyme. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLE is 0.39%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 225,199K shares.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 33,180K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,303K shares , representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 30.47% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 10,276K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,341K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,051K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,127K shares , representing a decrease of 40.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 32.20% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,841K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,576K shares , representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 9.22% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 6,949K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLE by 0.10% over the last quarter.

