BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Sika (SIX:SIKA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Sika (SIX:SIKA) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WILNX - William Blair International Leaders Fund Class N holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 39.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 23.11% over the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 3.92% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 363K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 6.55% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 3.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIKA is 0.51%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 28,286K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.