BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades SIG Group (SWX:SIGN)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for SIG Group (SWX:SIGN) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.85% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for SIG Group is CHF 22,80/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 16,26 to a high of CHF 28,35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.85% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 17,56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SIG Group is 3,545MM, an increase of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

SIG Group Maintains 2.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.73%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGN is 0.20%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 33,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 7.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,728K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 7.62% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 1,895K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares , representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 2.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,807K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 6.54% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,798K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

