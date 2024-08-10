BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades SIG Group (LSE:0P4G)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for SIG Group (LSE:0P4G) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.97% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for SIG Group is 31.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.63 GBX to a high of 39.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.97% from its latest reported closing price of 24.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SIG Group is 3,545MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0P4G is 0.20%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 33,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0P4G by 7.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,728K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0P4G by 7.62% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 1,895K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares , representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0P4G by 2.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,807K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0P4G by 6.54% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,798K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

