BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Shurgard Self Storage (EBR:SHUR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Shurgard Self Storage (EBR:SHUR) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHUR by 7.35% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHUR by 17.01% over the last quarter.

PREAX - PACE Global Real Estate Securities Investments holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHUR by 1.43% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHUR by 12.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shurgard Self Storage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHUR is 0.30%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 3,445K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.