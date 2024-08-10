BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Schindler Holding (SWX:SCHN)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Schindler Holding (SWX:SCHN) from Outperform to Neutral.

Schindler Holding Maintains 1.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.80%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schindler Holding. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHN is 0.04%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 2,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHN by 0.71% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 212K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHN by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 157K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHN by 1.92% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 147K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHN by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.