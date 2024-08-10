BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock (SWX:SCHP)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock (SWX:SCHP) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock is CHF 234,92/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 206,04 to a high of CHF 299,25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 227,00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock is 11,902MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schindler Holding AG - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHP is 0.18%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 7,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,799K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 725K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 574K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 22.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 3.34% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 459K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 51.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 32.14% over the last quarter.

