BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Salzgitter (FWB:SZG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Salzgitter (FWB:SZG) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 52.27% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 61.87% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 41.21% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 36.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZG by 3.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salzgitter. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZG is 0.12%, an increase of 36.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 3,743K shares.

