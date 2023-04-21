BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Renault (EPA:RNO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Renault (EPA:RNO) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 94.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 2,145.40% over the last quarter.

FEP - First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 8.02% over the last quarter.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 39.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 20.46% over the last quarter.

ESGG - FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust - Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined International Core Portfolio Class I Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNO is 0.20%, an increase of 31.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 34,267K shares.

