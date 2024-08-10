BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (WBAG:RAA)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (WBAG:RAA) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAA is 0.14%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 7.03% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 34K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 17.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

