BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Puma SE (FWB:PUM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Puma SE (FWB:PUM) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HJIGX - Hardman Johnston International Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 87.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 25.88% over the last quarter.

STATE STREET MASTER FUNDS - State Street International Developed Equity Index Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 9.50% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 11.98% over the last quarter.

MIOIX - International Opportunity Portfolio Class I holds 352K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 18.13% over the last quarter.

GSIE - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) International Equity ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 21.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma SE. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUM is 0.22%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 10,144K shares.

