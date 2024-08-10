BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad (BME:PSG)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad (BME:PSG) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSG is 0.02%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 75K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSG by 19.32% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSG by 17.05% over the last quarter.

