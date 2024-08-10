BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Piaggio & C. (LSE:0FM1)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Piaggio & C. (LSE:0FM1) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.27% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Piaggio & C. is 3.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2.87 GBX to a high of 5.32 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.27% from its latest reported closing price of 2.56 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Piaggio & C. is 2,271MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piaggio & C.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FM1 is 0.08%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 18,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,332K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 1,712K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FM1 by 6.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,615K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FM1 by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,358K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,288K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

