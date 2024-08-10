BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Nestlé (LSE:0QR4)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Nestlé (LSE:0QR4) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.82% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nestlé is 102.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 87.73 GBX to a high of 119.51 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from its latest reported closing price of 97.03 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nestlé is 104,814MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nestlé. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QR4 is 1.29%, an increase of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 353,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,890K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,514K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QR4 by 14.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,082K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,748K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QR4 by 12.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,771K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,153K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QR4 by 13.40% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,272K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,306K shares , representing an increase of 16.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QR4 by 1.84% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,618K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,611K shares , representing a decrease of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QR4 by 25.39% over the last quarter.

