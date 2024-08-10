BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.49% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mercedes-Benz Group is 83,51 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,55 € to a high of 131,25 €. The average price target represents an increase of 43.49% from its latest reported closing price of 58,20 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mercedes-Benz Group is 156,007MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.14.

Mercedes-Benz Group Maintains 9.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.11%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.93% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBG is 0.65%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 94,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,862K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 8.33% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 7,375K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,178K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 5.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,104K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 10.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,744K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 10.26% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,449K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 10.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

