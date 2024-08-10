BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (SWX:DAI)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Mercedes-Benz Group (SWX:DAI) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAI is 0.65%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 94,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,862K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAI by 8.33% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 7,375K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,178K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAI by 5.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,104K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAI by 10.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,744K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAI by 10.26% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,449K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAI by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.