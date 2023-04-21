BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades LEG Immobilien (FWB:LEG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for LEG Immobilien (FWB:LEG) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.31% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LEG Immobilien is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.31% from its latest reported closing price of $53.22.

The projected annual revenue for LEG Immobilien is $5,184MM, an increase of 321.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWG - iShares MSCI Germany ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 28.60% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 19.13% over the last quarter.

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 8.96% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 643K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock International Impact Fund Class K holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 17.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEG Immobilien. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.32%, an increase of 33.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 13,033K shares.

