BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (LSE:0ILL)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (LSE:0ILL) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.70% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi is 104.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 85.07 GBX to a high of 118.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 50.70% from its latest reported closing price of 69.14 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi is 813MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ILL is 0.16%, an increase of 32.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.72% to 3,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 877K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 827K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ILL by 59.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 294K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ILL by 25.46% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 202K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ILL by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ILL by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.