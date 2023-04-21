BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Kuehne + Nagel International (SIX:KNIN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Kuehne + Nagel International (SIX:KNIN) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLVX - Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 176.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNIN by 66.16% over the last quarter.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 20.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNIN by 18.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 289K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNIN by 6.00% over the last quarter.

STATE STREET MASTER FUNDS - State Street International Developed Equity Index Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNIN by 2.61% over the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNIN is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 5,760K shares.

