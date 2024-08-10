BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Kering (LSE:0IIH)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Kering (LSE:0IIH) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.69% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kering is 329.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 250.81 GBX to a high of 599.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 23.69% from its latest reported closing price of 266.48 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kering is 23,618MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IIH is 0.42%, an increase of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 16,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,330K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIH by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IIH by 17.43% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 25.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IIH by 41.56% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 811K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IIH by 22.20% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 811K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 40.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIH by 45.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.