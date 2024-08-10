BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades JDE Peet's N.V. (WBAG:JDEP)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for JDE Peet's N.V. (WBAG:JDEP) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in JDE Peet's N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDEP is 0.07%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 16,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 4,466K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,042K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDEP by 18.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,676K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDEP by 12.81% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,151K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 24.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDEP by 3.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 998K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDEP by 25.01% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 831K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDEP by 8.67% over the last quarter.

