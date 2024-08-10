BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.61% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is €4.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of €3.09 to a high of €5.04. The average price target represents an increase of 26.61% from its latest reported closing price of €3.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is 24,273MM, a decrease of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Maintains 8.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.81%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISP is 0.49%, an increase of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 1,590,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222,851K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,882K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 22.28% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 137,466K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,588K shares , representing a decrease of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 133,423K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,234K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 23.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 86,694K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 13.74% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 85,523K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,646K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISP by 18.04% over the last quarter.

