BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Imerys (LSE:0NPX)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Imerys (LSE:0NPX) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.28% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Imerys is 45.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.58 GBX to a high of 64.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 56.28% from its latest reported closing price of 29.26 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Imerys is 4,398MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imerys. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NPX is 0.10%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 4,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 543K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NPX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 415K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NPX by 7.28% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 362K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NPX by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 323K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NPX by 3.95% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NPX by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.