BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Icade (LSE:0K4O)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Icade (LSE:0K4O) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.66% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Icade is 29.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.89 GBX to a high of 38.62 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.66% from its latest reported closing price of 20.61 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Icade is 658MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icade. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K4O is 0.12%, an increase of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 2,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4O by 23.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4O by 33.73% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 266K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 250K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 189K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4O by 23.25% over the last quarter.

