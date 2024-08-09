BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Hugo Boss (SWX:BOSS)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Hugo Boss (SWX:BOSS) from Outperform to Underperform.

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hugo Boss. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSS is 0.29%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.31% to 6,015K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 786K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 467K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 439K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 17.20% over the last quarter.

TWIEX - International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 409K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 10.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 347K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 13.86% over the last quarter.

