BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Epiroc AB (OM:EPI A)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Epiroc AB (OM:EPI A) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.26% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Epiroc AB is 218,28 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 169,68 kr to a high of 315,00 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from its latest reported closing price of 187,75 kr / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Epiroc AB is 58,649MM, a decrease of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.50.

Epiroc AB Maintains 2.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Epiroc AB. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPI A is 0.26%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 108,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 9,986K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,328K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPI A by 2.77% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 9,941K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPI A by 6.24% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 9,676K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,541K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPI A by 6.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,782K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,715K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPI A by 0.91% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 7,700K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,804K shares , representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPI A by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.