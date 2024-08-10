BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Epiroc AB (LSE:0YSV)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Epiroc AB (LSE:0YSV) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.43% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Epiroc AB is 200.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 155.58 GBX to a high of 288.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.43% from its latest reported closing price of 171.90 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Epiroc AB is 58,649MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Epiroc AB. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YSV is 0.12%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 38,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,040K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YSV by 3.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,174K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YSV by 6.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,189K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YSV by 3.52% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 2,052K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YSV by 5.38% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,800K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YSV by 6.92% over the last quarter.

